LIVE RADAR: Storms bring large hail, destructive winds and tornado warnings; Heat Advisory

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 4 a.m. for portions of North and Northeastern Texas.

A Tornado Watch was canceled late Thursday for several North Texas counties after severe thunderstorms with lightning and large hail arrived amid an ongoing Heat Advisory.

Storms marched southeast from Oklahoma across the Red River into the northern counties of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. In Sanger, NBC 5 viewers captured pictures of hail the size of tennis balls and golf balls.

A line of storms prompted a Tornado Warning for parts of Collin, Fannin and Hunt counties. It was allowed to expire at 11 p.m.

Storms could once again produce large hail and damaging winds and a tornado can't be ruled out. The timing would be during the late afternoon through the early part of the night Thursday.

Shortly before noon, the threat risk for most of North Texas was elevated to an Enhanced Risk while counties along the Red River were put under a more severe Moderate Risk.

FUTURECAST

At this time we do not expect storm development on Friday, but Saturday does offer another chance with a Marginal and Slight risk for severe storms across North Texas. Storms that do develop would be capable of producing heavy rain and large hail.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING

A heat advisory is also in effect for parts of the area until 8 p.m. Friday, though it is likely going to be extended into the weekend.

The heat index will range from 105-112 for portions of north-central and northeast Texas.

7:32PM - If you are in the area shaded in red, make sure to stay alert now through 10PM as a complex of storms capable of large hail, damaging winds, and a medium chance of tornadoes, moves southeast. Be prepared to take shelter if a warning is issued! #dfwwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/Bc8CTo9WDB — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) June 16, 2023

Stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat in the days to come. In conditions like this heat exhaustion/ heat stroke can happen quickly, especially for those playing or working outdoors. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

Hot Car Safety

According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

MORE HAIL IN NORTH TEXAS

Hail once again fell in North Texas Wednesday.

By about 5 p.m. severe storms were dropping hail the size of nickels to ping pongs in some parts of North Texas, including Midlothian and Waxahachie and further east in Kaufman County.

NBC 5 viewers in Waxahachie reported hail the size of baseballs.

