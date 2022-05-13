Record-Breaking Heat Likely Through the Weekend

Our very warm May is about to turn quite hot. Record high temperatures are likely to be broken this weekend into next week.

HOW HOT WILL IT GET?

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s all the way through next Friday. Given those expected temperatures, it's possible DFW will tie or set records over the next seven days.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Even if records are not broken each day, temperatures are going to remain well above the normal high of 83.

Be sure to take those heat precautions. It may be a good idea to scale back some outdoor activities so as not to overexert yourself in the heat. Be sure to stay hydrated too. Also, keep your pets cool and watered.

There are signs of a bit of a cool down along with increased rain chances next weekend.

CALLS TO CONSERVE

The near-record heat combined with six power plants dropping off the grid Friday prompted ERCOT, Texas' power grid operator, to put out a call for all Texans to conserve energy over the next few days.

In a statement, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said, "unseasonably hot weather" was driving record demand across Texas" and that they need everyone to conserve power between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday after six facilities unexpectedly tripped offline Friday afternoon.

See the latest forecast here.

CONTINUING WEATHER COVERAGE

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts by clicking here or by watching the video below.