A series of disturbances over the last few weeks continue to help improve the ongoing drought conditions across North Texas.

Our latest drought monitor report shows 64% of the state is still dealing with some level of drought conditions, the worst of which is primarily west and south of the Metroplex.

This is a vast improvement compared to mid-July when 94% of the state was contending with some level of drought.

Texas A&M Forest Service even mentioned the improving conditions in a tweet earlier this week. Noting they have not had to respond to a wildfire since Nov. 5.

Texas A&M Forest Service has not responded to a wildfire since Nov. 5. Increased moisture and the lack of widespread elevated fire weather has kept activity minimal.



But, there are still 84 counties that have burn bans in place. Stay wildfire aware! https://t.co/oZebz7I99V pic.twitter.com/kkwX26DHBw — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) November 17, 2022

So far this month, DFW Airport has picked up 4.01 inches of rain, which is more than two inches above the normal precipitation for the month.

Our annual rainfall total at DFW Airport is now 31.86 inches. While this is still below average by 1.36 inches, we are in a much better situation now than a few months ago.

The Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day outlook is showing that drier times are ahead for North Texas. As we move into the end of this month and early December, below-average precipitation is expected.