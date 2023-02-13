LIVE RADAR: Rain Moving Into DFW With Wind Advisory Issued; Severe Weather Possible Wednesday

An active weather pattern is setting up this week as high winds and two rounds of storms push into North Texas.

Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible as we start the day Tuesday. While nothing severe is expected on Tuesday morning, it could make for a tricky morning drive.

Strong winds will blow into the region on Tuesday. A Wind Advisory has been issued until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Winds could gust upwards of 40-50 mph.

If you have plans with your sweetheart for Valentine's evening, it will be dry with clear conditions.

Another round of storms is possible Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. These storms could become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area, including much of North Texas in the risk zone.

Much colder air will arrive at the end of the week. High temperatures by Thursday and Friday will only climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.

NBC 5 WEATHER EXPERTS FORECAST

