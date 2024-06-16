Rain chances return by midweek

A broad area of low pressure in the Southern Gulf of Mexico bears watching this week. The National Hurricane Center gives the area a 60% chance for development in the next 7 days. Environmental conditions are conducive for gradual development and a tropical depression could form by midweek.

Rain chances return to North Texas this week, as tropical moisture surges. Regardless of development in the Gulf of Mexico, the disturbance will bring heavy rain to South Texas and the Texas Coast. While the system will stay well south of DFW, it will still bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area, with the best chance for rain arriving Wednesday and Thursday.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The heaviest rain and highest rain totals will be found across South Texas and along the Texas Coast with upwards of 4-6" of rain possible.