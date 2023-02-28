WATCH LIVE: Answering Your Questions About Thursday's Severe Storm Forecast

NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell will answer questions from social media about Thursday's stormy forecast and explain what to expect and how to prepare. Watch the live stream beginning at 7 p.m. in the video player above and on NBC 5's streaming platforms on Roku Channel 135 and SamsungTVPlus Channel 1035.

Heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible Thursday afternoon and evening as an unsettled weather pattern arrives in North Texas.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center shows a moderate risk for severe weather from eastern Dallas County to the east of the Metroplex. This will be the result of a powerful storm system coming from California.

Many ingredients will be in place for severe weather Thursday, including hail the size of quarters and larger, winds reaching more than 60 mph, and some tornadoes.

Wednesday afternoon's forecast models for Thursday show that a first round of storm development may begin in the overnight and early morning hours, especially in counties to the east and southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth.

There will be a break in storm coverage by the lunchtime hours Thursday. Some storms will move in from the west by mid-afternoon.

A more potent and solid line of thunderstorms capable of providing damaging wind, hail and some tornadoes will move west to east through North Texas between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The line will move quickly and storms should exit the region late Thursday night. The NWS said heavy rainfall is also possible across and there is a threat of minor flooding in low-lying or flood-prone areas.

A few showers, possibly some snowflakes, will be possible in northwestern counties in the early hours of Friday morning.

Make sure to review your severe weather safety plan in the event a warning is issued for your area Thursday and stay weather aware as the timing and expected location of the storms could change.

Expect sunny and clear skies Friday morning with some wind.

