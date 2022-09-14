Puerto Rico

Possible Tropical Depression to Take Aim at Puerto Rico This Weekend

The National Hurricane Center gives an area of disturbed weather a high chance of developing into a Tropical Depression.

By Samantha Davies

After a lengthy period of quiet weather in the Atlantic Ocean, our next Tropical Depression could be forming within the next 48 hours.

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure that is starting to show signs of organization. The winds are the upper levels of the atmosphere are not favorable for significant development, but a slight increase in strength could allow this disturbance to be our next tropical depression.

The disturbance is forecasted to move west over portions of the Leeward Islands Friday and approach Puerto Rico this weekend. Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to the areas in its path. 

The National Weather Service in Puerto Rico warns that the main threats this weekend could be flooding in urban areas, small streams, and mudslides.

Marine conditions will deteriorate slightly across the north-facing local waters of the island. Offshore waters will see up to 7 feet of wave height through the first part of the weekend.

Puerto RicoweatherNational Hurricane CenterAtlantic Oceanatlantic hurricane season
