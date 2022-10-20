La Niña

Ongoing Drought Likely to Expand in Another La Niña Winter, NOAA Says

Warmer and drier weather is expected to persist in the south due to ongoing La Niña, NOAA says in the winter outlook

By Samantha Davies

Senior Investigative Reporter Scott Friedman explains the power outages that hit North Texas overnight into Monday.
Texas Sky Ranger

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its latest winter outlook for 2022-2023 on Thursday.

According to the report, a La Niña will be in place for the third consecutive winter prompting a warmer and drier weather pattern across the Southwest, Gulf Coast and Eastern Seaboard.

Currently, 59% of the country is experiencing drought conditions and the ongoing drought is likely to expand to the Gulf Coast.

Locally, this means drought will continue or worsen in North Texas.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Warmer and drier weather could also bring the threat of wildfires through the winter months. This does not mean Texas will not see any winter weather. Cold snaps are still possible, there will just not be as many.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updates the three-month outlook each month. The next update will be available on Nov. 17. 

See the outlook maps below and see more from NOAA here.

Winter Weather

winter storm Feb 2

What's the Difference Between Freezing Rain and Sleet?

weather quiz Oct 10

Weather Quiz: Warm Air During a Winter Storm

This article tagged under:

La NiñadroughtNOAA
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us