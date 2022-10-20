Ongoing Drought Likely to Expand in Another La Niña Winter, NOAA Says

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its latest winter outlook for 2022-2023 on Thursday.

According to the report, a La Niña will be in place for the third consecutive winter prompting a warmer and drier weather pattern across the Southwest, Gulf Coast and Eastern Seaboard.

Currently, 59% of the country is experiencing drought conditions and the ongoing drought is likely to expand to the Gulf Coast.

Locally, this means drought will continue or worsen in North Texas.

Warmer and drier weather could also bring the threat of wildfires through the winter months. This does not mean Texas will not see any winter weather. Cold snaps are still possible, there will just not be as many.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updates the three-month outlook each month. The next update will be available on Nov. 17.

See the outlook maps below and see more from NOAA here.