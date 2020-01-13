tornadoes

NWS Confirms Two Tornadoes From Friday’s Storms

NWS to evaluate other sites with reported to damage

map showing tornado locations
Brian James, NBC 5 Weather

The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in Friday's storms.

The first tornado was an EF-0 that touched down west of Cooper, about 77 miles northeast of Dallas in Delta County. The tornado had maximum winds of 80 mph.

The second tornado was also an EF-0 that touched down near Enloe, an unincorporated community about four miles from Cooper, also in Delta County. The max winds with that tornado reached 70 mph.

Weather Connection

Connecting you with your forecast and all the things that make North Texas weather unique.

forecast 1 hour ago

NBC 5 Forecast: Cloudy, Gradual Warm-Up This Week

Jan 11

Your Pictures of Snow in North Texas on Jan. 11, 2020

As the storm pushed through North Texas Friday afternoon, the NWS issued several tornado warnings for radar-confirmed tornadoes. The NWS said Monday they are evaluating other damage reports to see if there were any other confirmed touchdowns.

This article tagged under:

tornadoesweather experts
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us