NWS Confirms Two Tornadoes From Friday’s Storms

The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in Friday's storms.

The first tornado was an EF-0 that touched down west of Cooper, about 77 miles northeast of Dallas in Delta County. The tornado had maximum winds of 80 mph.

The second tornado was also an EF-0 that touched down near Enloe, an unincorporated community about four miles from Cooper, also in Delta County. The max winds with that tornado reached 70 mph.

As the storm pushed through North Texas Friday afternoon, the NWS issued several tornado warnings for radar-confirmed tornadoes. The NWS said Monday they are evaluating other damage reports to see if there were any other confirmed touchdowns.