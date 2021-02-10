North Texans Work Through the Cold

On one of the coldest days of the year, most North Texans are doing their best to stay inside. But for those with jobs that take them outdoors, they were left little choice but to tough it out.

“I don’t like it man, I have to wear different stuff under it – it sucks,” said construction worker Homberto Torres. “For me, it is honestly bad, I’m from California and over there, over there - there is nice weather and this is just freezing I never experienced this,” he continued with a laugh.

Torres and his fellow construction workers were far from alone, with jobs like delivery drivers, mechanics and repair technicians all requiring substantial time outside.

Val Lopez with the Texas Department of Transportation joins NBC 5 early Wednesday morning to discuss what road crews are doing to prevent ice from building on roads.

“It really has bothered me my hands are freezing,” said Minister Floyd Walker.

Walker spent Wednesday morning loading the “Soul For Christ Ministry” truck with donated food that would be distributed to members of the Dallas’ homeless population. Despite being uncomfortable, Walker said there is nowhere else he would rather be.

“People need to eat and I’ve never seen it like this before, it’s a sad situation,” he said.

Walker said the situation that the pandemic has created for countless Dallas families is a sobering bit of perspective on a day when it is far too easy to complain about being cold.