North Texans join statewide effort to help tornado-ravaged Perryton

In the small town of Perryton, Texas destruction looms large. One day after a tornado ripped through the panhandle community, more than 100 people are reported injured. Three are confirmed dead, including an 11-year-old boy.

North Texans are among the 125 members of Texas Task Forces One and Two who were activated, alongside k9s, to dig through the rubble.

“We immediately began doing search and rescue operations in the impacted area. About 120 different homes or structures were searched early this morning through midafternoon,” said search and rescue liaison officer Stephen Bjune.

Bjune said as of Friday, everyone was accounted for.

“The big thing coming back [from our team] was they just can't believe that there was so much damage in such a tight area and that there weren’t more people hurt or more people killed, which is a real blessing in an event like this,” he said.

Now the focus turns to damage assessment, working alongside local first responders and those who rushed in from Oklahoma and Texas.

That includes the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System which brought in crews from DFW cities like Trophy Club, Euless, Justin and Roanoke.

Saturday, 15 members of the Texas Baptist Men will deploy to join teams who were already on the ground in nearby Amarillo to assist with flood recovery.

“It became bigger and bigger and bigger, so we’re going in full force,” said Disaster Relief Associate Director Rupert Robbins.

The teams will bring a generator from Dallas to Perryton, which still lacks power and cellphone service.

In the days and weeks to come, they’ll focus on debris removal.

“Our first team that’s on the scene now is our box unit. They distribute boxes among the victims, and they go collect what they can of their lives, mementos, and that kind of thing. And they share with them and love on them a little bit. That this is what we do,” he said.

It’s part of a state-wide effort to help the community take a step toward rebuilding.

“When you get to extend a hand of encouragement and you see the glimmer of hope, whenever they had none, and they’re in shock, it’s a good thing. That’s why we do what we do,” said Robbins.

He said they’ll stay as long as it takes to help fellow Texans get back on their feet.