National Hurricane Center Issues Advisories Regarding Tropical Storm Bill

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories for the Gulf of Mexico, the North Atlantic, and the Caribbean regarding recently upgraded Tropical Storm Bill.

Tropical Storm Bill is currently located more than 300 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

According to the National Hurricane Center, disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue over the Bay of Campeche in association with a broad low pressure area.

This disturbance may gradually develop during the next couple of days while it moves toward the coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.

The system should begin to move north by midweek, and a tropical depression is likely to form later in the week when it moves across the central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days.

Heavy rains could also begin to impact portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The National Hurricane Center said a tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of cloudiness and disorganized showers.

The system could develop over the next few days, and a combination of dry air and strong upper-level winds will limit chances of formation while the wave moves over the central tropical Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said.