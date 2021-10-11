More Rain, Storms on the Way This Week

The main storm season in North Texas is typically from March through early June. However, October is also known for a secondary storm season, which we're seeing signs of this week.

Monday is on track for sunny, pleasant weather following Sunday night's powerful squall line, which brought winds up to 70 mph. The dry weather will be short-lived, however, as showers and thunderstorms likely return as early as Tuesday.

The weather pattern looks quite active with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms in view Tuesday through Thursday. This doesn't mean it will rain continuously every day, but the opportunity will be there for wet weather.

Some heavy downpours are possible. Similar to last Sunday night, some storms could pack powerful winds. The severe threat could reemerge Tuesday or Wednesday.

While any severe weather is unwelcome, the rainfall will be beneficial. Rain totals will likely range from 2 to 4 inches this week, with the highest chances being on Wednesday and Thursday.

After the rain pushes out, a fresh batch of cool air will settle in this weekend. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s with highs in the 70s on both days.

