LIVE RADAR: Severe Storms Possible Tuesday and Wednesday in North Texas

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across North Texas tonight and again on Wednesday.

A warm front will creep northward into the region this afternoon. A few isolated storms will be possible late today into tonight, mainly west of I-35 with the potential for large hail and damaging winds. Tornado threat will remain low but not zero with this first round of storms.

The active weather pattern continues on Wednesday with widespread severe thunderstorms possible. The Storm Prediction Center has the DFW area included in a level 3 (enhanced) threat for severe weather on Wednesday. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be concerns.

Locally heavy rain will accompany the storm threat, which may also pose a threat for some flooding, mainly in low-lying and flood prone areas. Remember if you encounter a flooded road: turn around, don't drown!

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings and stay weather aware!

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

CONTINUING WEATHER COVERAGE

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts by clicking here or by watching the video below.

A few spotty showers are possible this Tuesday morning. Otherwise, today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures. A slight chance of a storm returns this evening, mainly to the west of DFW.