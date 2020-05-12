Live Radar: Additional Storms in the Forecast

The forecast looks pretty typical for May in North Texas, that means rain. While Wednesday will be dry through the day, there will be a chance of showers and storms Wednesday night. Severe storms will likely develop across parts of West and Northwest Texas Wednesday afternoon and evening. These storms will have the potential for large hail and damaging winds.

As the storms move to the east, they will encounter unfavorable conditions leading to a weakening trend. They could still have some gusty winds and small hail when they move into the DFW area after midnight Thursday morning, but they will be weaker.

Showers and spotty thunderstorms will be decreasing this evening leaving North Texas with a mild and muggy night. Wednesday will be dry, warm and breezy with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s.

Once the Wednesday night storms dissipate, the remainder of Thursday will only offer a low storm chance during the day. Higher storm chances exist Friday and Saturday.

Some heavy rain is possible Saturday. The five-day rain total could be two to three inches in parts of North Texas.

Heading into the first half of next week, low rain chances will remain in the forecast each day.