It’s Been a Dry June So Far

Parts of North Texas have a slight chance for rain through mid-week, but most areas will stay dry. That has been the trend so far this month -- dry, rain-free weather.

So far, at DFW Airport, the month of June has not seen any measurable rainfall. Only a trace of rain was reported on June 2nd.

This is only the 10th time since record-keeping began that the first half of June did not receive any measurable rain. There have only been two years where the entire month stayed dry. 1934 and 1952 only saw a trace of rain for all of June.

If North Texas continues to stay dry, drought conditions could return. Right now only a few areas are abnormally dry. The first half of 2020 was wet. So far this year DFW Airport has seen 25. 07 inches of rain leaving us with a surplus of 6.76 inches.

A shift in the weather pattern could bring a chance of rain to North Texas early next week.