If You Think It's Been Windier Than Normal, You're Right

The most asked question this spring is, "Has it been windier than normal?" The answer is a definite YES!

So far, this April has had 10 days where the winds at DFW have gusted to 40 mph or higher. The last time we had an April with 10 days of 40 mph winds was all the way back in 2011. Keep in mind this month isn't over so we could easily add to the total.

The windy weather will remain with us through the weekend with daily wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

One of the reasons for all the wind has been a large contrast between high-pressure systems and low-pressure systems. Since air flows from high to low pressure, these strong systems can create gusty winds for days at a time.

Typically, the wind will decrease as we gradually transition from spring to summer.