Hurricane Laura to Impact Texas Coast; What to Expect in Dallas-Fort Worth

Hurricane Laura has officially formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico. As it strengthens, concerns along the Texas coast are also increasing.

What's most concerning is that conditions are quite favorable in the Gulf of Mexico for rapid intensification. Water temperatures are in the mid-80s and upper-level winds are not inflicting wind shear on the storm. These conditions are likely to promote strengthening to a Category 2 storm on Wednesday and a Category 3 just before landfall early Thursday morning.

A Category 3 hurricane is considered a major hurricane with winds of 111-129 mph. This will be a devastating blow within a 50 to 100 mile radius of where the storm moves onshore.

As for the track, new data this morning is suggesting Laura's track is shifting farther west. Unfortunately, this means a Texas landfall is looking more likely.

The current track is taking Laura into Port Arthur late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. If the track shifts farther west, this will worsen conditions in Galveston and Houston. Storm surge, flooding, and damaging winds are all going to be serious threats with Laura.

As Laura moves inland and farther north on Thursday, North Texas will receive beneficial rain. The best chance for heavy rain will be just east of Dallas.

Since tropical systems bring heavy rain, we will have to be on guard for possible flooding to the east. Some locations could receive as much as 6 inches of rain.

