Holiday gift ideas for weather enthusiasts

If you are searching for the perfect gift for the weather fanatic in your life, look no further!

Midland ER310, Emergency Crank Weather AM/FM Radio, $59.99

To stay ahead of the storm, why not buy a brand new weather radio? While there are cheaper options, this specific weather radio comes with a flashlight and a charging port, which is super handy in the event of a power outage.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Ambient Weather WS-2902 WiFi Smart Weather Station, $189.99

A weather station is a great way to have exact measurements of what you're seeing at your house. This weather station is WiFi connected & has an app so you can check the weather at your home, even when you're not at home!

Kestrel Wind & Weather Meters, $79.00 - $349.00

Want to know what the weather is even when you're on the go? A Kestrel wind and weather meter might be for you! The most popular Kestrel on the market is the Kestrel 2500 Weather Meter, which not only measures wind and temperature, but also has the added benefits of an air pressure sensor that provides altitude and barometric information.

Storm Glass, $19.99

A fun addition to any home office is the storm glass. As the weather changes, the crystals inside the storm glass weather station change to reflect the forecast.

Galileo Thermometer, $29.99

A Galileo thermometer is a unique way to see the current temperature in your home. Watch the bubbles rise and fall through the seasons.

Books

If you're looking for something for your child, weather books are a great option! Some of our favorite are -