Hard Freeze Thursday Night, Weekend Rain on the Way

North Texas school districts are reporting closures, cancellations, and delays due to winter weather. Here's the full list.

The freezing rain and drizzle came to an end Thursday afternoon and temperatures made it to near 30 degrees. That was enough for road conditions to improve across North Texas. Roads are mostly good but travel with caution, there could still be some slick spots as temperatures go down into the low and mid-20s overnight.

It will stay unseasonable cool over the weekend. The normal high for this time of year is in the low 60s. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the low 40s with lows in the low to mid-30s. Temperatures should stay above freezing in the Dallas/ Ft. Worth metroplex.

The next weather disturbance we are watching brings widespread rain to North Texas as early as Friday night. Rain will be on and off all day Saturday, tapering off Saturday evening.

Forecast models show the rain starting before midnight Friday. Only a few scattered light showers are expected.

The rain becomes more widespread Saturday. Areas to the west may see a little bit of freezing rain and sleet. No accumulations or major travel issues are expected.

The winter storm has ended and weather conditions are slowly improving. Tonight will be cold and dry. Any leftover moisture on the roads will refreeze leaving a few slick spots.

The sun returns Sunday and a warming trend begins. Highs next week will be in the 70s.

March 1, next Tuesday is the start of Meteorological Spring. It is safe to say it will feel very spring-like.

