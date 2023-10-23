Several inches of rain expected Wednesday into Thursday

After a wet start to the week, additional rain is moving our way.

Flood watches posted for parts of North Texas through Thursday morning were expanded Wednesday afternoon further east. According to the National Weather Service, the Flood Watch now affects areas along and west of a line from Sherman to Dallas to Temple.

Areas included in the watch could see upwards of two inches to five inches of rain with isolated higher amounts of seven inches possible.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Rain chances will pick up Wednesday evening into early Thursday when a round of heavy thunderstorms is possible. While widespread severe weather isn't expected, some of these storms could contain heavy rain, gusty winds and even some hail.

Even more rain is possible late week into the upcoming weekend. It won't rain all day every day, but you'll want to keep the umbrellas handy for the next several days.

The bottom line is that we desperately need this rain. A prolonged, severe drought has really set us back.

A precipitation deficit of over 12 inches exists for DFW (since Jan. 1) and that obviously won't be erased overnight. Even with a couple of inches of rain, it's going to take a lot more to get us out of this drought.