Do you ski? Winter Storm hitting Colorado and New Mexico

If you ski, this is news you want to hear! A significant winter storm is hitting parts of Colorado and New Mexico through Friday. Winter Storm Warnings, Watches, and Advisories are in effect. Up to 10 inches of snow is possible. Totals could be up to 36 inches in the higher elevations.

The radar as of 6 a.m. Thursday shows the snow coming down. Heavy in some spots creating hazardous road conditions. This could be one of the biggest November snow storms in recent memory.

This is welcome news for skiers! According to the Denver Gazette, some major ski resorts are opening early this weekend for the 2024- 2025 ski season.