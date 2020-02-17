Cold Front to Send Temperatures Back to February Norms

High temperatures on Monday reached the upper 70s across much of North Texas -- that's nearly 20 degrees above normal for February.

A cold front will bring a return of chilly weather for Tuesday. High temperatures may officially be in the 50s, but most of the day will be in the chilly 40s with a brisk north wind to make it feel even colder.

There may be some patchy drizzle or spotty showers Tuesday, but several there will be dry hours too. The most likely time for widespread, steady rain will occur Wednesday evening into early Thursday.

Total rain amounts will likely be highest in Central Texas, with lower amounts farther northwest. For Dallas-Fort Worth, amounts of a half an inch to an inch of rain are possible.

The chilly weather will stick around through Friday with a bit of a warm up for the weekend.