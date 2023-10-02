Big weather change this week! Cooler and rainy weather arrives by Wednesday

September in North Texas did not usher in fall weather like many hoped for. Six days last month had record high temperatures with a majority of the month warmer than normal. Only four days were cooler than normal.

A look back at September 2023

October is starting quite warm as well. Sunday, October 1st reached 93 degrees at DFW Airport. Today and tomorrow will feature highs in the 90s. The normal high for this time of year is 84 degrees.

Forecasted high temperatures Monday

A welcomed change arrives midweek thanks to a cold front. The chance for rain arrives Wednesday and continues through the day Thursday.

Wednesday weather map

The heaviest rain will fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Wednesday night, some storms could be severe. Rainfall totals will average 2-4 inches this week. Minor flooding could be an issue, especially in low lying and flood prone areas.

5 day accumulated rainfall forecast

The rain this week will help the ongoing drought in North Texas. Much of the Dallas/ Ft. Worth area is still experiencing extreme drought conditions.

Due to the clouds and rainfall highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s. A secondary cold front moves through Friday ushering in cooler air. This weekend is looking pleasant. Highs will range from upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. No rain is expected on either Saturday or Sunday.