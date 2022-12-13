At Least 5 Tornadoes Confirmed, 12 Reported Twisters in Tuesday Morning Storms in North Texas

The National Weather Service says at least five tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down across North Texas as a potent December storm system swept through the region Tuesday morning.

The NWS said Tuesday afternoon that video and eyewitness evidence led to forecasters confirming five tornadoes with another 12 reports under investigation.

Of the confirmed tornadoes, three occurred across Tarrant County in areas around Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and in Grapevine where five people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Tarrant County tornadoes have so far been rated between EF-0 and EF-1, the NWS said.

A fourth tornado, an EF-2, was confirmed in Wise County where at least two homes were destroyed by winds reaching 125 mph, NWS forecasters said.

A fifth tornado was confirmed west of Paris in Lamar County.

Storm damage surveys have begun and will continue Wednesday, the NWS said.

TORNADO WARNING HISTORY FOR DEC. 13, 2022

The first Tornado Warning of the day was issued in Jacksboro and Vinyard at 5:09 a.m. as severe thunderstorms moved northeast across North Texas Tuesday morning. At 5:31 a.m., a Tornado Warning was issued in Palo Pinto County for Mineral Wells and Cool as the storms pushed east.

Four minutes later, at 5:35 a.m., another Tornado Warning was issued for Huckabay. At 5:58 a.m. the NWS urged anyone in the path of the tornado warned storm in Eastland and Erath counties to seek shelter.

At 6:09 a.m. the fourth Tornado Warning was issued, this time for De Leon, Duster and Rucker in Comanche County.

At 6:13 a.m. a Tornado Warning was issued for Parker and Wise counties including Springtown, Paradise and Agnes. At 6:36 a.m., as the storms pushed northeast, the sixth warning of the morning was issued and included Weatherford, Willow Park and Hudson Oaks.

Just before 7 a.m. a Tornado Warning was issued for Decatur, Krum and Ponder and included a shelter warning.

At 7:21 a.m., a Tornado Warning was issued for Slidell in Wise County and at 7:32 a.m. a Tornado Warning was issued in Cooke and Grayson counties including Gainesville, Preston and Sherwood Shores. Just two minutes later, a Tornado Warning was also issued in Hood County for Granbury, Pecan Plantation and Oak Trail Shores.

Severe storms began pushing into the Metroplex at about 7:30 a.m., with the first Tornado Warning in Tarrant County being issued at 7:35 a.m. for Keller, Saginaw and Azle. The NWS said at 7:40 a.m. that the storm, with embedded tornadic circulations, continued pushing northeast.

At 8:11 a.m. Tornado Warnings were issued in Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills. NWS said four minutes later that a radar-confirmed tornado was spotted with debris in Sansom Park and River Oaks, moving northeast.

At 8:17 a.m. the storm continued moving through Tarrant County and people in Saginaw, Blue Mound, Haltom City, and North Fort Worth were all warned to take shelter.

At 8:48 a.m. a Tornado Warning was issued for Tarrant and Denton counties that included Grapevine, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Video reports later showed a tornado crossing Texas 114 near Texas 26 and there were several reports of damaged businesses, homes and vehicles.

As the storm moved northeast toward Collin County, a Tornado Warning was issued at 9:12 a.m. for McKinney, Frisco and Allen with the NWS tracking the storm along Texas 121 from South Frisco to North Plano.

As the line of storms moved into East Texas, a Tornado Warning was issued for Fannin County including Bonham, Leonard and Honey Grove at 10:06 a.m. At 10:20 a.m. the warning was expanded to include Honey grove, Roxton and Ladonia.

In Lamar County, a Tornado Warning was issued at 10:52 a.m. for Toco and along the Red River for Arthur City and Powderly.