Storms dump 3-6 inches of rain in North Texas overnight

Heavy rain led to flooding and crashes Thursday morning

By Samantha Davies

A slow-moving line of rain and thunderstorms dropped around as much as six inches of rain across parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

The high amount of rain in a short amount of time led to flooding in a few areas, including on roads where the morning commute was slowed for many drivers avoiding ponding or high water crossings.

Several inches of rain were recorded across the Metroplex with some areas exceeding six inches of rain. Glen Rose saw one of our highest amounts with 8.30 inches of rain.

The heaviest of the rain is moving east Thursday morning, allowing for water levels in DFW to recede.

Rain chances stay in the forecast through early next week, but nothing should be as heavy or as long-lasting as what we experienced early Thursday morning.

