More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

2nd round of hail in Prosper

UP NEXT

NBC 5 viewers shared video from the severe storms that rolled through North Texas on Friday, March 7, 2018.

Warning: The videos are unedited, profanity may be included.



Hail 4/6/18

Hail in Frisco (Published Saturday, April 7, 2018)

Hail in Allen

Hail in Allen Texas! Bethany and 75 Collin county (Published Saturday, April 7, 2018)

Hail in Prosper

Hail in our backyard in Prosper (Published Saturday, April 7, 2018)

Giant Hail

(Published Saturday, April 7, 2018)

Hail in plano

Alma and Hedgcoxe. (Published Saturday, April 7, 2018)

Round 2 of hail

Hails storm (Published Saturday, April 7, 2018)

Time lapse of supercell hitting Frisco Texas

The supercell that produced the tornado by frisco (Published Saturday, April 7, 2018)

Hail

North Richland hills about 5:33 (Published Saturday, April 7, 2018)

Hail in plano

Alma and Hedgcoxe. (Published Saturday, April 7, 2018)

Small hail in north Bedford