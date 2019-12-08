The rain many saw Tuesday morning is just about over. Drier air is working its way in from the north, bringing an end to much of the precipitation.

There have been a few reports of sleet mixed in, but for the most part, wintry precipitation has been non-existent. There's still a narrow window of opportunity for some light rain or light sleet through late morning.

Fortunately, even if we do see light sleet or snow, the roads won't become icy. Temperatures will remain well above freezing.

The precipitation will move out of DFW by before noon Tuesday and out of all of North Texas by 2 p.m. We will see the clouds break up this afternoon, but it's still going to be a cold day with afternoon temperatures holding in the middle 40s. Make sure you have a coat, hat and gloves with you if you're going to be outside for a longer period of time.