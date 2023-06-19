Three Uvalde students recognized for heroic actions dialing 911 during shooting

Three students from Robb Elementary were honored Monday for their heroic actions dialing 911 during the shooting that killed 19 of their classmates and two teachers.

The National Emergency Number Association, which focuses on 911 policy throughout the U.S., presented the recognition to two students who survived and the parents of another student who died in the May 24, 2022, shooting in Uvalde.

The national organization works to make sure children know how and when to use 911. Tim Brown, the pro football hall of fame player and Dallas native, serves as the international chairman for 9-1-1 For Kids.

Brown presented the recognition Monday in Grapevine as part of the national convention for NENA.

“Three children exhibited extraordinary bravery under the absolute worst of circumstances,” Brown said.

Those three children knew to call 911 to try and get help for themselves, classmates and teachers inside their fourth grade classroom.

Miah Cerillo was one of the students who used her teacher’s cellphone to call for help.

Khloe Torres did too.

Torres’ best friend, Amerie Jo Garza tried to call 911 but was shot and killed by the gunman.

9-1-1 For Kids recognized Miah and Khloe, who stood side by side at the ceremony in Grapevine, letting them know they did everything right on that horrific day 13 months ago.

“We’re proud of her for what she did, that’s all,” Miguel Cerillo said about his daughter. “And that she is here with us still, that’s all we’re glad for and thankful for everyday.”

Amerie Jo Garza’s mother Kimberly Garcia accepted the recognition posthumously on behalf of her little girl, as a 911 youth hero.

“We would like to thank everyone for recognizing Amerie and what she did,” Angel Garza said. “We really wish she was here today,” her stepfather said.

Amerie’s stepfather adding, even in her death that he is hopeful her story and her classmates bravery to call 911 is one other kids will know too

“We hope this organization [9-1-1 for Kids] really takes their attention and gets them to just learn education about calling 911 or what to do in a serious situation because it could save somebody’s life one day,” Garza said.