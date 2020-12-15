Top Holiday Gifts for Men

Holiday shopping for the men in your life, whether it's your dad, brother, husband or son can be a bit challenging. Entertainment & lifestyle expert, Josh McBride, has you covered as he rounds up some of the best holiday gifts for men.

NIVEA Men Dapper Duffel Gift Set

NIVEA Men Sensitive range is specially designed for men with sensitive skin, formulated with natural ingredients to offer soothing care for easily irritated skin. Together they leave skin looking healthy and cared for, and feeling comfortable and smooth

Gift Set Includes: NIVEA Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm (3.3 Fl. Oz.), NIVEA Men Sensitive Shaving Gel (7 Oz.), NIVEA Men Sensitive Face Wash (5 Fl. Oz.), NIVEA Men Sensitive Protective Lotion (2.5 Fl. Oz.), NIVEA Men Sensitive Body Wash (16.9 Fl. Oz.)

M&M's - use code 'TEXASTODAY' for 20% off your order

Everyone knows, the best gifts are hand-made. So this holiday season, give the gift of a Personalizable M&M’S! Design your M&M’S by choosing the colors, adding festive clip-art, messages and even a photo.

EBAY - Certified Refurbished

Up to 50% off the brands you love - Certified Refurbished items are in a pristine, like-new condition and are inspected, cleaned and refurbished by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor. Products in the Certified Refurbished program follow a strict set of seller standards and come with a two-year Allstate warranty. ​

Elysium Health

Elysium Health's™ mission is to solve the biggest challenges in health with science, to help people lead healthier lives. Working directly with the world's leading scientists and clinicians, Elysium Health™ is committed to translating critical advancements in scientific research into health solutions people can access today.

Jos. A. Bank

Jos. A. Bank is not just another menswear retailer. What makes us unique is also what has attracted customers to our stores since 1905: a heritage of quality workmanship, an extensive selection of beautifully made, classically styled tailored and casual clothing and prices typically 20 to 30 percent below our competitors'. From men’s suits and dress shirts to sportcoats, custom suits, tuxedo rentals and more, we offer distinctive looks and classic styles for the modern man—including Big & Tall sizes.

Unbreakable Performance Fueled by GNC

UNBREAKABLE PERFORMANCE™ combines GNC’s proven experience in science-backed supplements with Jay Glazer’s relentless commitment to training and recovery.

OnePlus

OnePlus creates beautifully designed products with premium build quality & brings the best technology to users around the world.

Changing the Charging Game - Charging isn’t just a part of life, it impacts it. That’s why we sought to change it way back in 2016. Over the years we continue to lead North America in bringing the best and fastest charging technology to consumers’ hands. This is just the start of what’s to come because we always push the limits of possibility.