Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving To-Go Round-Up

Thanksgiving will be anything but normal in 2020. So Texas Today is simplifying the holiday by eliminating all or some of the work that goes into preparing a Thanksgiving feast. Texas Today, Executive Producer, Jessica Grose rounds-up her favorite Thanksgiving to-go options in DFW.

Hotel Crescent Court

Orders may be placed beginning September 15th and end Nov. 23rd at 2:30pm. Schedule a pick-up time between 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Nov. 25th or 8:00am to 2:00pm Nov. 26th.

  • Autumn Pear Salad
  • Housemade Cranberry Relish with Orange Essence
  • Garlic Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes
  • Roasted Vegetables
  • Herbed Brioche Stuffing
  • Assorted Bread & Rustic Dinner Rolls with Butter
  • Organic Diestel Whole Turkey
  • Classic Pumpkin Pie & Apple Pie

Vestals Catering

In order to receive a Re-Heat Ready Meal by Thanksgiving, all orders must be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 24 at noon – meals will be delivered on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Delivery is complimentary in Dallas and is $25 outside of Dallas.

  • Citrus- and Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast with Shallot Gravy
  • Bourbon Maple Boneless Ham
  • Artisan Dinner Rolls with Whipped Maple Butter
  • Kale Salad with Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Squash, Pumpkin Seeds and Pomegranate Vinaigrette
  • Orange-Cinnamon Cranberry Compote
  • Fennel and Thyme Cornbread Dressing
  • Sweet Potato Purée
  • Haricot Verts with Roasted Cauliflower and Garlic Sage Butter
  • Itty Bitty Ginger Molasses Cookies

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que

For over 40 years, Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking has been serving up hearty, Texas-style portions of traditional hickory-smoked BBQ.

Order now through Friday, Nov. 20th. Pick-up Nov. 23rd -25th. Orders can be taken over the phone (214) 352-2752 or online.

  • Dressing Stuffed Turkey Legs with gravy and cranberry sauce
  • Large/Small Family Meals - Smoked turkey, dressing with gravy, cranberry sauce, 2 sides, pie and dinner rolls
  • Custom Smoked Meats - smoked turkey and honey smoked ham

Lone River Ranch Water

  • Original Ranch Water - Original Ranch Water hard seltzer is made with 100% organic agave and natural lime juice
  • Spicy Ranch Water - Spicy hard seltzer is made with 100% organic agave, natural lime juice and jalapeño flavors
  • Rio Red Grapefruit Ranch Water - Rio Red hard seltzer is made with 100% organic agave, natural lime & Rio Red grapefruit juice

Mixy

Our unique blends of organic produce, herbs, and spices help you create the perfect craft cocktails with ease.

  • Tejas - Blood-orange, jalapeño, lime, agave-infused vegan sugar
  • Uptown - Pear, lemon, lavender-infused vegan sugar
  • Sundance - Cara Cara, Blood Oranges, lime, agave-infused vegan sugar
  • Skyline - Ginger, lemon, blueberry, turbinado sugar
  • Rambler - Strawberry, jalapeño, lime, agave-infused sugar
  • North Shore - Hibiscus, strawberry, lime, turbinado sugar
  • Joy - Cranberry, orange, rosemary, turbinado sugar

Sweet Lucy’s Pies & Fort Worth Cookie Gal

Thanksgiving orders are only available for pick-up Nov. 16th - 25th. Pick-up on Wednesday, Nov. 25th is only from 10:00am - 1:00pm.

Sweet Lucy's Pies - A specialty made to order pie company in the heart of Fort Worth, Texas with funky flavors, a whole lotta whiskey and a famous signature flaky crust.

  • TX Whiskey Pecan - fresh Texas pecans in a TX whiskey infused filling
  • Salted Brown Butter Maple - nutty brown butter infused in a rich maple and honey custard with a hint of vanilla
  • Roasted Pumpkin - fresh roasted pumpkin with a hint of cinnamon, cardamom, and vanilla, topped with candied pumpkin seeds
  • Cranberry Buttermilk - tangy, rich buttermilk filling with fresh cranberries
  • Gingersnap Key Lime - tart key lime buttermilk filling with a hint of vanilla and key lime zest in a toasted pecan and homemade gingersnap cookie (from Fort Worth Cookie Gal) crust topped with fresh sweetened whipped cream, sliced lime and cranberries

Fort Worth Cookie Gal

  • Whiskey Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip - chewy brown sugar cookie filled with semi chocolate chips, drizzled with homemade whiskey salted caramel and sprinkled with sea salt flakes, dozen
  • Pumpkin Snickerdoodle - spiced pumpkin cookie rolled in cinnamon & sugar
  • Sweet Potato Whoopie Pies - marshmallow buttercream sandwiched between two fresh sweet potato cookie cakes & rolled in Texas pecans (available without pecans)

