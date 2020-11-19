Thanksgiving To-Go Round-Up

Thanksgiving will be anything but normal in 2020. So Texas Today is simplifying the holiday by eliminating all or some of the work that goes into preparing a Thanksgiving feast. Texas Today, Executive Producer, Jessica Grose rounds-up her favorite Thanksgiving to-go options in DFW.
Orders may be placed beginning September 15th and end Nov. 23rd at 2:30pm. Schedule a pick-up time between 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Nov. 25th or 8:00am to 2:00pm Nov. 26th.
- Autumn Pear Salad
- Housemade Cranberry Relish with Orange Essence
- Garlic Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes
- Roasted Vegetables
- Herbed Brioche Stuffing
- Assorted Bread & Rustic Dinner Rolls with Butter
- Organic Diestel Whole Turkey
- Classic Pumpkin Pie & Apple Pie
In order to receive a Re-Heat Ready Meal by Thanksgiving, all orders must be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 24 at noon – meals will be delivered on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Delivery is complimentary in Dallas and is $25 outside of Dallas.
- Citrus- and Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast with Shallot Gravy
- Bourbon Maple Boneless Ham
- Artisan Dinner Rolls with Whipped Maple Butter
- Kale Salad with Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Squash, Pumpkin Seeds and Pomegranate Vinaigrette
- Orange-Cinnamon Cranberry Compote
- Fennel and Thyme Cornbread Dressing
- Sweet Potato Purée
- Haricot Verts with Roasted Cauliflower and Garlic Sage Butter
- Itty Bitty Ginger Molasses Cookies
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
For over 40 years, Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking has been serving up hearty, Texas-style portions of traditional hickory-smoked BBQ.
Order now through Friday, Nov. 20th. Pick-up Nov. 23rd -25th. Orders can be taken over the phone (214) 352-2752 or online.
- Dressing Stuffed Turkey Legs with gravy and cranberry sauce
- Large/Small Family Meals - Smoked turkey, dressing with gravy, cranberry sauce, 2 sides, pie and dinner rolls
- Custom Smoked Meats - smoked turkey and honey smoked ham
- Original Ranch Water - Original Ranch Water hard seltzer is made with 100% organic agave and natural lime juice
- Spicy Ranch Water - Spicy hard seltzer is made with 100% organic agave, natural lime juice and jalapeño flavors
- Rio Red Grapefruit Ranch Water - Rio Red hard seltzer is made with 100% organic agave, natural lime & Rio Red grapefruit juice
Our unique blends of organic produce, herbs, and spices help you create the perfect craft cocktails with ease.
- Tejas - Blood-orange, jalapeño, lime, agave-infused vegan sugar
- Uptown - Pear, lemon, lavender-infused vegan sugar
- Sundance - Cara Cara, Blood Oranges, lime, agave-infused vegan sugar
- Skyline - Ginger, lemon, blueberry, turbinado sugar
- Rambler - Strawberry, jalapeño, lime, agave-infused sugar
- North Shore - Hibiscus, strawberry, lime, turbinado sugar
- Joy - Cranberry, orange, rosemary, turbinado sugar
Sweet Lucy’s Pies & Fort Worth Cookie Gal
Thanksgiving orders are only available for pick-up Nov. 16th - 25th. Pick-up on Wednesday, Nov. 25th is only from 10:00am - 1:00pm.
Sweet Lucy's Pies - A specialty made to order pie company in the heart of Fort Worth, Texas with funky flavors, a whole lotta whiskey and a famous signature flaky crust.
- TX Whiskey Pecan - fresh Texas pecans in a TX whiskey infused filling
- Salted Brown Butter Maple - nutty brown butter infused in a rich maple and honey custard with a hint of vanilla
- Roasted Pumpkin - fresh roasted pumpkin with a hint of cinnamon, cardamom, and vanilla, topped with candied pumpkin seeds
- Cranberry Buttermilk - tangy, rich buttermilk filling with fresh cranberries
- Gingersnap Key Lime - tart key lime buttermilk filling with a hint of vanilla and key lime zest in a toasted pecan and homemade gingersnap cookie (from Fort Worth Cookie Gal) crust topped with fresh sweetened whipped cream, sliced lime and cranberries
Fort Worth Cookie Gal
- Whiskey Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip - chewy brown sugar cookie filled with semi chocolate chips, drizzled with homemade whiskey salted caramel and sprinkled with sea salt flakes, dozen
- Pumpkin Snickerdoodle - spiced pumpkin cookie rolled in cinnamon & sugar
- Sweet Potato Whoopie Pies - marshmallow buttercream sandwiched between two fresh sweet potato cookie cakes & rolled in Texas pecans (available without pecans)