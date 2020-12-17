‘Shop Local' Holiday Gift Ideas

It's been a tough year for everyone especially North Texas businesses. We want to show them some extra love this holiday season by encouraging our viewers to 'shop local.' Our Executive Producer, Jessica Grose, rounds up some 'shop local' gift ideas for everyone on your list.

Foxtrot Market

The modern-day convenience store with 2 brick and mortar stores in DFW, offers a curated gift selection with over 20 unique options. LOCAL is a strong theme - they made sure to include products that are made in Texas. Foxtrot typically only delivers in Dallas but for the holidays they've opened shipping to the entire state with 48-hour delivery and a $15 flat shipping rate. Statewide shipping is also available now through the end of the year.

Blackland Distillery

The Blackland Prairie runs from the Red River to the North down to San Antonio in the South. Lightning fires cleared the land for native tall grass to thrive in the rich dark soil. Working through established practices and challenging convention at each turn, Blackland has Remastered spirits bringing new life into every sip.

Founder Markus Kypreos is a Fort Worth native, attorney, Culinary School of Fort Worth graduate, and certified sommelier. Distiller Ezra Cox has 20 years of experience brewing and distilling.

BAM Beauty Bar

BAM is the premiere luxury blowout ($45) and makeup ($35+) beauty bar in Uptown-Dallas and Legacy West-Plano. BAM uses only the finest quality products and tools including BALMAIN Hair Couture, T3 tools, BAM hair care, Dyson dryers, and BAM hypoallergenic makeup made exclusively in Europe and North America.

Gifted

Gifted is Fort Worth’s destination lifestyle shop for the well-curated. They highlight design-conscious home/personal gifts for the creative individual. They seek out purposeful and unique products to provide customers a hand selected assortment. The makers they carry believe their products can spark inspiration, boost happiness and be kind to the earth, body and soul.

Gratus Candles

Gratus Candles is family owned and operated in McKinney. We believe in being grateful for everything in life. A lot of times, the hustle and bustle of the world pulls individuals away from their purpose, relationships, friendships and values. Here at Gratus Candles, we want to be that simple daily reminder to be grateful for the things, people and moments you have in your life. Our soy candles burn cleaner than paraffin wax candles and burn up to 30-50% longer. Gratus Candles also do not produce any toxins, carcinogens, are hypoallergenic and are soot-free!

BYNDR Leather Goods

I pride myself on being self taught and sole-creator of all my leather goods. I carefully make each handmade item—from every cut to every stitch. Everything created in my Dallas studio is made by my hands alone. My goal is to produce quality leather goods that you can enjoy for years. I have an inventory of unique handmade leather goods—from keychains and wallets, to duffle and tote bags.

City Golf Club

City Golf Club offers convenient access to the latest TrackMan technology for practice, play and instruction at The Crescent in Uptown Dallas. Instruction, in-person and via our Virtual Lesson Generator, delivered by Jonathan Buchanan, one of Golf Digest’s Best Young Teachers in America and current Teaching Professional at Dallas Country Club.

La Vie Style House

La Vie Style House is where vintage-inspired fashion meets modern and bold design. Specializing in luxury designer women's caftan, kimonos, mod caftans, shirts and fashion turbans. In-house designed & styled, La Vie Style House's modern dresses and fashion head accessories are the versatile statement pieces your closet is missing