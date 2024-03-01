prom

Free Prom Dress Extravaganza returns March 9 for DFW-area teens

Dresses can be picked out March 9 at the East Dallas Boys and Girls Club -- event is open to all area teenagers

By NBCDFW Staff

With prom being a time when students can dress up in their fanciest attire, Prom Dress Extravaganza is an opportunity for Dallas-area teens to pick up a dress without breaking the bank.

There will be a selection of free new or gently used gowns, shoes and accessories for teens to browse and try on, according to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas (BGCD).

Teens can experience makeup demos, dance to live DJ music and the first 25 guests will receive exclusive swag bags.

The event is on March 9, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the East Dallas Boys and Girls Club and is open to all DFW-area teens.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to get style advice and direction from seasoned volunteers who are committed to making sure that each person feels their best, BGCD said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to host the Prom Dress Extravaganza once again and provide teens with the opportunity to experience the joy of prom without the financial burden," Director of Teen Services at BGCD, Dwaylon Whitmore said.

To complete the outfits of the fortunate teens, BGCD will also be accepting donations of jewelry and other accessories.

