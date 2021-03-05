Texas Today

Featured on Texas Today

Watch Texas Today at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

We've created a list of all the places we've been and products we've featured on Texas Today.

Take a Trip

The Line Hotel in Austin

Hotel Dryce in Fort Worth

Dallas Heritage Village in Dallas

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Best Bites

Ramen Inspired by International Flavors with KintaroRamen.com

Japanese Noodle Making with Marugame Udon

Gifts & Gadgets

DFW Milk Bombs with DFWMilkBombs.com

Meaningful Cards with GoLoweCo.com

The Plant Project with TheImanProject.com

The Art of Woodworking with Brother Sister Design

Vintage Home Decor and Homemade Textiles with Mana Collected

All About You

Budget-Friendley Self-Care with @EmilyLFoley

Get Crafty

Decorate with Wallpaper with CraftBoxGirls.com

Pet Products

Pet-Approved Cleaning Products with 5DollarDinners.com

Kiddo Corner

Handwriting Made Fun for Kids with Tears2Cheers.com

Cooking Central

Air Fryer & Instant Pot Dinner Recipes with DinnerReinvented.com

Money Matters

Financial Tips to Empower Women with MatriarchFinancial.com

Sponsored Segments

Happy Healthy Thin

Advanced Nerve and Health Center

Texas Today Feb 9

‘Texas Today' Expands to Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m. and Adds a New Co-Host

The Kelly Clarkson Show Feb 24

Kelly Clarkson Chats With Texas Today

This article tagged under:

Texas Today
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us