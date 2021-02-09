Texas Today

‘Texas Today' Expands to Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m. and Adds a New Co-Host

Texas Today showcases what makes our state great

NBC 5 is expanding its two-time Emmy award-winning lifestyle show, Texas Today, to five days a week, Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., beginning Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Since its launch in March 2020, Texas Today has garnered a steady increase in interest, positive feedback from viewers and local businesses alike along with continued success in the region. Now, host Kristin Dickerson welcomes her new co-host, Vivian Kwarm to share the BEST of Texas and beyond. Together Kristin and Vivian will showcase what makes North Texas unique with an emphasis on food, fitness/health, fashion, beauty, parenting, entertainment and unique travel destinations. 

Kwarm, who previously anchored in Peoria, IL and created/hosted her own talk show “Vision in Vogue” with the purpose of uplifting women working towards their visions in life, joins long-time, award-winning journalist, documentarian and original Texas Today host, Dickerson to continue exploring the goings-on in and around North Texas, new adventures in neighboring states, events and up-and-coming places to visit, as well as discover and highlight people making great things happen for the community. 

“Texas Today takes viewers on an adventure around North Texas to reveal what makes our state great,” said Jessica Grose, Texas Today Executive Producer. “We are excited about the growth we’ve experienced over the past year and are ready to uncover more to entertain and educate the community.”  

Texas Today

Valentine's Day 6 hours ago

Valentine's Day Gifts for Women

black history month 3 hours ago

Local Businesses to Support Throughout Black History Month

You can find Texas Today on Instagram @nbctexastoday and Facebook @NBCTexasToday.

Watch Texas Today, Weekdays (M-F) 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and Saturdays, 5:30 a.m.- 6:00 a.m.

You can also watch all content online at http://www.nbcdfw.com/texas-today/.

This article tagged under:

Texas Today
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us