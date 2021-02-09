‘Texas Today' Expands to Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m. and Adds a New Co-Host

NBC 5 is expanding its two-time Emmy award-winning lifestyle show, Texas Today, to five days a week, Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., beginning Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Since its launch in March 2020, Texas Today has garnered a steady increase in interest, positive feedback from viewers and local businesses alike along with continued success in the region. Now, host Kristin Dickerson welcomes her new co-host, Vivian Kwarm to share the BEST of Texas and beyond. Together Kristin and Vivian will showcase what makes North Texas unique with an emphasis on food, fitness/health, fashion, beauty, parenting, entertainment and unique travel destinations.

Kwarm, who previously anchored in Peoria, IL and created/hosted her own talk show “Vision in Vogue” with the purpose of uplifting women working towards their visions in life, joins long-time, award-winning journalist, documentarian and original Texas Today host, Dickerson to continue exploring the goings-on in and around North Texas, new adventures in neighboring states, events and up-and-coming places to visit, as well as discover and highlight people making great things happen for the community.

“Texas Today takes viewers on an adventure around North Texas to reveal what makes our state great,” said Jessica Grose, Texas Today Executive Producer. “We are excited about the growth we’ve experienced over the past year and are ready to uncover more to entertain and educate the community.”

You can find Texas Today on Instagram @nbctexastoday and Facebook @NBCTexasToday.

Watch Texas Today, Weekdays (M-F) 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and Saturdays, 5:30 a.m.- 6:00 a.m.

You can also watch all content online at http://www.nbcdfw.com/texas-today/.