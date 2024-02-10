‘She's coming!': Chiefs owner's daughter confirms Taylor Swift's Super Bowl attendance

Taylor Swift will in fact be at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas to support Travis Kelce, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, confirmed to People.com.

“She’s coming! She’s coming! We’re excited,” Hunt told People.com in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The internet has been speculating if Swift could make it to Las Vegas in time for the big game ever since Kelce and the Chiefs punched their ticket nearly two weeks ago.

The "Cruel Summer" singer finished a series of Eras Tour concerts in Tokyo, Japan, and internet sleuths had speculated a private jet labeled "The Football Era" traveling from Tokyo to Los Angeles Saturday was Swift herself.

Whether or not the suspiciously named jet was indeed Swift, her Super Bowl attendance has now been confirmed.

As for where she will sit?

It's possible that Swift would be in a suite, as she has typically sat in when watching her boyfriend play tight end for the Chiefs.

However, Kelce family matriarch Donna Kelce has said that she may end up sitting with fans in Las Vegas due to the steep price of a suite at the Super Bowl.

"You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars, so I have a feeling I'm not in a box," Donna shared on Today Feb. 7. "I have a feeling I am in the stands. As far as I know, I'm in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl."

Wherever Swift sits, it will sure to draw added attention to the Super Bowl, which is already one of if not the biggest media night of the year.

Swift's attendance at Chiefs games throughout the NFL season has received some criticism from longtime NFL fans, but many others say her presence has been a huge benefit.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce has caused many more female viewers than in the past, which is a change he welcomes.

"It's been a very interesting, very fun year having the two of them dating, the attention that's been focused on the Chiefs," Hunt said back in January. "Our female audience has grown leaps and bounds."