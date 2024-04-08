Total Eclipse 2024

Solar eclipse seekers descend on Cotton Bowl for sun, moon, and you viewing party

NASA, NOAA, and the National Science Foundation hosted a free event at the Cotton Bowl to witness the total solar eclipse.

By Noelle Walker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Before the sun came up Monday, the first visitors were waiting to get into the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park, anxious to get a seat to see what for many is a once-in-a-lifetime event -- a total solar eclipse.

"If a partial eclipse is like high school lunch, this is like dinner at the White House," teacher Summer Liu said, recalling what a visiting NASA scientist told her students leading up to the eclipse. "I definitely don't want to miss that!"

Liu was among the first to arrive at the Cotton Bowl. She was joined by a steady flow of people who found a seat in the stands, or a place on the turf to watch the celestial show.

Clouds that were overhead, gave way just in time. Everyone turned their eyes upward, holding glasses to their faces.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"Come on sun. Come on sun," 4th grader Arianna Lucky said as the eclipse started. "It's awesome!"

Lucky was part of a group of students from 3rd through 8th grade from St. Anthony Academy in Dallas.

"Science is never-ending," 3rd-grade St. Anthony Academy teacher Tristan Cojoe said. "Just be able to explore new things and kinda bring a new journey to them, and just be able to explore new things that they've ever done before and kinda learn, 'Hey, science is actually cool!"

For a moment, it actually was cool-er, as the moon covered more of the sun the temperature dropped at the Cotton Bowl and day turned to twilight, turned to dark.

"Oh," Lucky exclaimed as she looked at the ring of light around the moon. "Wow, it's amazing!"

LONE STAR ECLIPSE

Eclipse Apr 8

Absolutely remarkable, total solar eclipse stuns over North Texas

Eclipse Apr 8

The eclipse is over, now what do you do with those eclipse glasses? Donate them!

Total Eclipse 2024 Apr 8

Schoolchildren scream with joy as a crystal clear view of eclipse appears in schoolyard

This article tagged under:

Total Eclipse 2024DallasFair Parksolar eclipseEclipse
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us