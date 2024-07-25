World-renowned Parisian chef talks importance of food in Paris

Chef Yannick Alléno is a three-starred Michelin chef, who started his days in the kitchen at just 15 years old.

“I was born just outside of Paris,” Alléno said. “I have been cooking since I can remember. That has taken me all over the world.”

Alléno has ties to several restaurants in and around Paris. The newest is a popup concept with one of the world’s largest champagne producers, Moët Chardon. The champagne maker is one of the oldest in the world, with roots tracing to Champagne, France where more than 4,000 people handpick their grapes by hand.

The new concept with Chef Alléno is described as a unique pop-up cultivating creativity, gastronomy, and savoir- fête for the summer.

“I just love to try new things. That’s how you stay successful with this. I just keep reinventing things. I see a recipe that is years old and I try to find a way to make it different. To take something out. To add something in. Just a way to make it better,” Alléno said.

So what does he credit to Parisian food making so much of a splash around the world?

“I think this is the only place in the world where people can speak about something. At the table. [You can talk about] religion, politics, diversity, things like that. You cannot do that like that around the world like you can in Paris. Paris is also the city of bistros, the city of terraces the city of love, the city of pastries, good products, and entertainment. The French love to enjoy life. Food helps us do that,” Alléno said.

He added that having the Olympics in Paris has done nothing but add to the excitement that is Paris.

“This is a once in a lifetime. To have the Olympics where you live. It’s wonderful. We are on the world stage,” Alléno said.