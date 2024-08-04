2024 Paris Olympics

Coppell's Chiaka Ogbogu, team USA headed to Paris Olympics quarterfinals in volleyball

By Laura Harris

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s back-to-back wins for Team USA Volleyball after a shaky start at the Paris Olympics.

Chiaka Ogbogu, who is from Coppell, recorded 13 points, eight kills, three blocks and two aces in the game.

The Americans have now won back-to-back games, which means they have earned a trip to the quarterfinals.

“We're feeling good. I think it's just looking forward now and making sure we are executing on things we know how to do. I don't even think we have played our best volleyball yet,” Ogbogu said.

Ogbogu said beating the host country wasn’t an easy task. Even though they were winless in the tournament, she said the crowd was keeping France in the game.

After the win, the Americans are tied in points with Serbia in group play, but because they beat Serbia head-to-head, they will move on to the quarterfinals.

Several athletes on the team have been to more than one Olympics and Ogbogu said that has been working in their favor tremendously.

The women’s volleyball quarterfinals is on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

2024 Paris Olympics
