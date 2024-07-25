TCU celebrating history at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Texas Christian University is making history at the Paris Olympics with the largest contingent of student and alumni athletes in the school's history.

According to TCU, nine athletes will be competing on the world stage in Paris in various events and representing different countries.

HAILEY VAN LITH – USA Women’s 3x3 Basketball

Van Lith joined TCU basketball in the spring of 2024. Van Lith is the only active collegian who was selected to a USA Basketball Men's or Women's National Team in a 5-on-5 or 3x3 competition.



"Getting to compete for my country in the Olympics and represent my family, my home, and TCU is a dream come true," Van Lith said. "I am extremely humbled and grateful for this opportunity. I cannot wait to compete in Paris and be able to showcase my skills on the biggest global stage of them all. Go Horned Frogs!"

AMY OKONKWO (Class of 2019, M. Ed. Class of 2021) & TOMI TAIWO (Class of 2023) – Women’s Basketball

Program alumnae Amy Okonkwo (2019) and Tomi Taiwo (2023) qualified for 5-on-5 Olympic women’s basketball and will compete for Team Nigeria at the Olympic Games in Paris.

DANIELA ALVAREZ (Class of 2024) & TANIA MORENO – Beach Volleyball

TCU standouts Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno will compete for Spain in beach volleyball.



The duo ranks No. 14 on the FIVB Provisional Olympic Ranking with 5,700 points. The highest 17 ranked teams on the Olympic Ranking at the end of the qualifying stage earn a berth to the Olympics.

RHANISHKA GIBBS & JADON WUILLIEZ – Swimming and Diving

TCU Swimming and Diving will have two athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Rhanishka Gibbs will represent the Bahamas in the 50m freestyle. Gibbs, a rising sophomore for the Horned Frogs, is the first female swimmer from TCU since 2008 to compete in the Olympic games. She secured her spot at the 2024 Olympics by placing second at the Bahamian Championships.

Jadon Wuilliez , a rising senior, is the first male swimmer from TCU to compete in the Olympics since 2016. Wuilliez will represent Antigua in the 100m breaststroke at the Olympics. He secured his place on the Olympic team with his performance at the 2023 World Championships in Japan.

Wuilliez will start his Olympic journey on July 27, while Gibbs will debut at the Olympics on August 3.

CAM NORRIE – Men’s Tennis

Norrie, a three-time All-American for TCU from 2015-17, was selected to compete for Team Great Britain at the Olympic Games in Paris.



He was one of four men tabbed by the British Olympic Association to represent Team GB in the singles draw alongside Jack Draper, Dan Evans, and Andy Murray.



Norrie is the first British Olympian in the history of TCU tennis.