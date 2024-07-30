Southlake Paralympic athlete trains for Paris Games

Korban Best was born with the right name. From a young age, his goal was to be the best at whatever he did. Best was also born with an arm difference that sometimes meant he had to try a little harder to achieve his goals.

"There's been some challenging moments," Korban's mom Kimberly Best said. "But it's never gotten in the way of where he's wanted to be."

Best is on the way to fulfilling his dreams. He qualified for the U.S. Paralympic Track Team in the 100 Men's T-47 and Universal Relay, which is a 4x100.

"It was just an amazing feeling, truly," Best said. "When did you start first calling, or referring to yourself as 'Cheetah Fast'," Kimberly Best asked her son on a Zoom call to Chula Vista, California, where Best trains. "I think I started maybe 1st grade," Best said. "I remember saying on a poster I could run 70 miles per hour!"

Best's parents still have that poster and a scrapbook of memories of their son's accomplishments.

"Notice we have our Team Korban shirts on," Best's dad Roger Best said as sister Chamberlyn modeled the shirt with 'Cheetah Fast' on the back.

"It's been quite the magical journey in such a short period of time," Kimberly Best told her son. "Just being open to the Para experience has been truly amazing. Everybody has shown me the ropes here," Best said. "Definitely get ready to go win gold, that's for sure!"

"We're extremely proud of you," Kimberly Best said. "And can't wait for you to do big things in Paris and beyond. You're supposed to be here. This is where you belong."

Best will run his first race, the 100 Men's T-47 on August 30, and the Universal Relay the following week. His family plans to travel to Paris to watch Best in the Paralympic Games.