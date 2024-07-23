Olympic spirit is in ‘good' condition at Methodist Midlothian Medical Center

Methodist Midlothian was all fun and games as junior volunteers organized an Olympic-style competition for doctors, nurses, and support staff.

"Because we know how hard the staff works every single day," junior volunteers Kaylin Devilliers-Mohr and Christina Quipit said. "Since the Olympics is coming up, it would be good for them to have an event like this."

"I'm going to promise you, I'm not a surgeon," nurse Jennifer Vendryes said as she tried her hand at the game "Operation," which buzzed loudly as she tried to extract pieces with tweezers.

'Operation' was just one of the games in these Olympic-style games. There was also inflatable bowling and basketball, putt-putt golf, corn hole, and more.

'We called it 'hose-it-down', Devilliers-Mohr and Quipit said explaining a game where competitors put pantyhose that are stuffed with tennis balls on the heads and try to knock down red Solo cups on the floor.

'Oh the competitive juices are off," Dr. Earl Clement said as he swayed his head, trying to knock over cups. "You know, it's hard to be competitive at every little thing, but this was a good day!"

"I would definitely start watching the Olympics if they had this," Devilliers-Mohr said. "Yeah, if they had this on with the pantyhose on, I think that would be perfect," Quipit said.

Vendryes said she was looking forward to watching the actual Olympic games.

"I like to see people that have worked so hard and are successful," she said. "I like to see the joy they get in their face when they win."

Dr. Clement was successful in his 'hose-it-down' competition, knocking all the cups over to win his team points.

"I will definitely tell my wife to check out Channel 5 today," Clement said laughing.