The Lake Ridge High School alum, decorated NCAA champion and former Florida Gator has been training on the East Coast for much of the offseason and that training has paid off, winning the triple jump at U.S. Olympic track and field trials and earning a spot on Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

Grand Prairie’s Jasmine Moore is heading to another Olympics.

"I am just focused on executing, seizing the moment and just trusting in the Lord and my training,” Moore said just days before the trials started in Eugene, Ore.

Saturday’s win was marked her first triple jump U.S. Championship.

It wasn’t light work for Moore though. While her first jump (14.07m/46'2") put her in first place, she was then passed later in round one. It was her final jump and sixth attempt (14.26m/46'9.5")that landed her in first place.

Moore, a Grand Prairie native, won the 2023 NCAA indoor championships with the University of Florida. As a senior at UF, Moore became the second woman to clear both 15m in the triple jump and 7m in the long jump indoors. Moore set the American and collegiate record in the triple jump and the collegiate record in the long jump at the NCAA Indoors on her way to her fifth and sixth national title as a Gator.

Watch more North Texas Hometown Hopeful stories leading up to the Paris Olympics starting with the Opening Ceremony on July 26.