Dallas Wings Satou Sabally leads Germany to victory in history-making game

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally made history on the court Thursday with Germany scoring 33 points. That is the eighth-highest-scoring performance by one player in Olympic history.

Things @satou_sabally did while you were sleeping 🫨@satou_sabally’s 33 points were the 8th most points recorded in a single game in Games history. pic.twitter.com/PFX7QdS0fC — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) August 1, 2024

Her performance lead Germany past Japan 75-64. Germany is now 2-0 in group play and has officially earned their spot in the quarterfinals.

As of the conclusion of the first two games, she is now averaging 25 points a game.

Germany 🇩🇪 found the hot hands 🔥



An all-time Top 10 single game scoring performance in #Olympics Women's #Basketball history by Satou Sabally ❤️‍🔥#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/5cFlMwuH1u — FIBA (@FIBA) August 1, 2024

Germany will finish group play on Sunday with a showdown against the United States. The whistle will blow on the quarterfinals on Wednesday.