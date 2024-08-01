Dallas Wings Satou Sabally leads Germany to victory in history-making game

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally made history on the court Thursday with Germany scoring 33 points. That is the eighth-highest-scoring performance by one player in Olympic history.
Her performance lead Germany past Japan 75-64. Germany is now 2-0 in group play and has officially earned their spot in the quarterfinals.
As of the conclusion of the first two games, she is now averaging 25 points a game.
Germany will finish group play on Sunday with a showdown against the United States. The whistle will blow on the quarterfinals on Wednesday.