Dallas Wings Satou Sabally leads Germany to victory in history-making game

Germany is now 2-0 in group play and has officially earned their spot in the quarterfinals

By Laura Harris

Satou Sabally celebrates vs. Japan

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally made history on the court Thursday with Germany scoring 33 points. That is the eighth-highest-scoring performance by one player in Olympic history.

Her performance lead Germany past Japan 75-64. Germany is now 2-0 in group play and has officially earned their spot in the quarterfinals.

As of the conclusion of the first two games, she is now averaging 25 points a game.

Germany will finish group play on Sunday with a showdown against the United States. The whistle will blow on the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

