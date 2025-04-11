Dallas Wings

How to watch ‘The Path of Paige Bueckers' ahead of the WNBA Draft

Watch a special about the career of basketball star Paige Bueckers on the NBC Dallas Fort Worth FAST Channel.

By NBCDFW Staff

The Dallas Wings are expected to draft University of Connecticut women's basketball star Paige Bueckers with the first pick of the WNBA draft on Monday.

Bueckers led the Huskies to a National Championship title earlier this month.

The half-hour special, 'The Path of Paige Bueckers,' will take viewers through her basketball journey.

HOW TO WATCH 'THE PATH OF PAIGE BUECKERS'

Watch 'The Path of Paige Bueckers' this weekend and on Monday on the "NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth News" 24/7 live streaming channel.

It will air on Saturday, April 12, at 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10:30 p.m., Sunday, April 13, at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 8 p.m., and 11 p.m., and Monday, April 14, at 5:30 p.m.

The NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth News streaming channel is available for viewing on Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, and Freevee. Just search ‘NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth News’ in the platform of your choice.

You can also watch the channel on our website (at the top of this page and here) or download our NBC DFW mobile app from the App Store.

WHAT IS THE ‘NBC 5 DALLAS FORT WORTH NEWS’ STREAMING CHANNEL?

The NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth News channel is a 24/7 feed of nonstop local news and weather.

It features all of NBC 5’s regularly scheduled live newscasts, encore airings, breaking news events, weather coverage, award-winning investigative journalism, plus live special reports from the NBC 5 News team and NBC News.

PAIGE BUECKERS

