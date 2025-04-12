Police investigating fatal small plane crash near Justin

Authorities are investigating a fatal small plane crash that occurred Friday evening southwest of the city of Justin in unincorporated Denton County.

The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. near 15663 Cessna Road at Propwash Airport, according to the Justin Fire Department. Emergency crews, including fire, police and EMS, responded quickly to the scene.

Officials said a 2019 Saberwing Lightsport aircraft went down under unknown circumstances. The number of individuals on board and the extent of injuries were still being assessed late Friday, but Corinth police previously confirmed the crash was fatal.

“Our thoughts are with those involved and their families,” said Justin Fire Chief Matthew Mitchell. “We are actively working to gather more information and ensure the safety of those in the surrounding area.”

The scene has been secured by law enforcement. Agencies involved in the response and investigation include the Federal Aviation Administration, Texas Department of Public Safety, Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office, Justin Fire Department, and Justin Police Department.

Residents are urged to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work safely and maintain the integrity of the investigation.

Media coordination is being handled by DPS Trooper De La Cerda Antonio. NBC 5 has crews on scene gathering additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.