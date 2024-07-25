A day in the life of a Parisian

Parisians are known for their fashion, their cafes and so much more. NBC 5’s team in Paris decided to live like a Parisian for a day ahead of the Paris Olympics with the help of a local business owner.

Jacques Barrett owns Triode. It’s a boutique lighting store in the 6th district of Paris, just south of the Seine River. Ask him to choose his favorite spot to showcase in the city and it was a tall task.

“All of Paris. It’s hard to say one place because all of the places are exciting and amazing,” Barrett said.

Triode has been at its current location for more than a decade, showcasing American light fixture designers.

“I just like the way the Americans do it. It’s like work that I haven’t seen before around the world,” Barrett said.

In the City of Light, it seemed only appropriate that a stop at a lighting store was in order.

Just a few blocks from his store is one of the oldest churches in Paris. The Abbey of Saint Germain Des Pres was built in 990. It’s not just a jewel of this quarter of Paris, but a must-see tourist attraction.

High-end shops, cafes, markets and bakeries line the streets in this part of Paris.

One of those bakeries is from famed pastry chef Philippe Conticini. Inside is a more than two-pound croissant that can serve as your daily intake of carbs for a week. The specialty creation requires a 48-hour advance order to ensure it’s ready on time.

With carbs for breakfast and lunch, no wonder the Parisians love to walk everywhere!

Ice cream and champagne are also on the menu later in the day, because, after all, it is Paris.

“You see, there is just so much to love here in Paris. So much to do and see,” Barrett said.