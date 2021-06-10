Only in Florida

Customer Finds 7-Foot Gator Inside Florida Post Office

The building has automatic double doors that allows off-hours entry, officials said

Hernando County Sheriff's Office

They say neither rain nor snow nor gloom of night will stop the U.S. Postal Service, but an alligator could get in the way.

That's what happened at the Spring Hill Post Office in Florida's Hernando County, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sheriff's officials say someone stopped by the post office about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to drop off a package and saw the 7-foot gator roaming around the lobby. The building has automatic double doors that allows off-hours entry, officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission considers an alligator a “nuisance” animal if it is 4 feet or longer and deemed a threat to people, pets or property.

Weird News

Cicadas Jun 8

Amorous Cicada Blamed For Causing Car Crash in Ohio

Weatherford Jun 4

Pot-Bellied Pig Stolen From Weatherford Yard: Police

Florida has an alligator hotline for just these types of situations: 866-392-4286.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Only in FloridaFloridaHernando County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us