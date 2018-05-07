Why Schools Are Replacing Analog Clocks

Some schools in the United Kingdom are making a big change in the classroom. Teachers are ditching analog clocks in test rooms, a report says.



The "TODAY" show reports children who were raised on digital clocks don't know how to read analog clocks. And it turns out, students are getting stressed out during exams, because they don't know how much time they have left to finish.

It's not just Britain making the change. Some schools in the United States are doing the same, the report said.

So we went out to ask teachers in Collin County for their perspective. Apparently, students don't have the same issue there.



In the Allen, Frisco and Plano independent school districts children can read analog clocks because it is a requirement. It's part of the statewide Texas Essential Knowledge Skills Standard.



All first-grade math students are required to learn how to tell time on both analog and digital devices.

So we want to know what you think. Should kids be required to learn how to read analog clocks? Chime in with a comment below!

