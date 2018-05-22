Texas' 'King of the Commode' Looks to Abdicate Throne

A 96-year-old Texas man is looking for someone to take over his toilet collection and art creations. (Published 2 hours ago)

'King of Commode' Looking for Heir to His Many Thrones

A Texas man with an unusual hobby is giving up his throne -- or, thrones for that matter.

Meet 96-year-old Barney Smith, a retired plumber and current "toilet seat artist" who lives outside San Antonio.

Over the last five decades, Smith has created more than 1,300 pieces of toilet art, earning him the nickname "King of the Commode." Now suffering from arthritis, Smith is looking for someone to continue his work -- and take over his museum.

Through the years he's kept his sense of humor about the hobby turned craft.

"If I would have just read my Bible as many hours as I spent on my toilet seats, I'd be a better man," Smith said.

Smith, turns 97 Saturday -- the same day a book titled "King of the Commode: Barney Smith & His Toilet Seat Art Museum" will be released celebrating his art.